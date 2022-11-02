MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft.

According to a Crime Stoppers post, on October 19, the man pictured below entered Cavander’s Boot City and stole clothes and a pair of work boots valued at $340. Investigators said the suspect is about 5’10” tall and weighs about 215 pounds; he left the store in a small black four door car, possibly a Chevy Sonic.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS and reference case number 221019018. If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.