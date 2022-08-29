MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a wanted suspect.

According to MPD, on August 28, a woman was seen walking in the 3300 block of Dentcrest toward Wadley Avenue when a man driving a solver sedan approached her and forced her into the front seat of the car. The suspect continued driving north on Dentcrest and then headed west on Tremont. MPD did not state whether the woman was ever found or if she was harmed during this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 432-685-7110.