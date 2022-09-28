MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a woman accused of theft.

According to a Crime Stoppers post, on September 18, the woman pictured below was confronted by a Walmart asset protection employee- she reportedly assaulted that employee and then left the scene in a red 2014 Dodge Ram 1500. The woman is also a suspect in several other thefts in the area.

If you recognize this suspect, please call Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS and reference case number 220918032. If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.