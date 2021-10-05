MPD searching for stroller pushing couple accused of theft

Midland, Texas (Nexstar)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man and woman accused of theft.

According to a Facebook post, around 4:01 p.m. on August 12, a man and woman entered Academy Sports and Outdoors pushing empty baby strollers. Investigators say the couple hid merchandise in two backpacks which were then placed in the empty strollers and left the store without paying. In all, the couple walked away with more than $1,200 dollars in stolen goods.

Courtesy: Midland Police Department

Anyone who recognizes the pair is asked to call Midland Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS and reference case number 21-0812037. If your tip leads to an arrest, it may be worth a thousand-dollar cash reward.