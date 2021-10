MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft.





According to a Facebook post, on October 21, the man above below stole around $406 worth of ribeye steaks from United Supermarket at 1002 Andrews Highway. Now police are asking anyone who recognizes the man to call Midland Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS and reference case number 211022305. If your tip leads to an arrest, it may be worth a cash reward.