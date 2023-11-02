MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Crime Stoppers and the Midland Police Department is looking to identify an unknown male involved in a theft late last month.

According to a post by Midland Crime Stoppers, on Monday, October 30th, the unknown male stole two pairs of shoes from Shoe Carnival.

If you recognize this individual, or have any information, please contact Midland Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS or through the P3 TIPS mobile app, referencing MPD case number 231030018. Tips made to Midland Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest or case closed may be eligible for a cash reward. No caller ID is used and tippers remain anonymous.