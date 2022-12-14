MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a suspect accused of theft.

According to a Facebook post, on December 9, the suspect pictured below stole packages from the front porch of a home in the 4900 block of Brookdale. The suspect left the scene in a black older model car.

Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS and reference case number 221209047. If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a $1,000 cash reward.