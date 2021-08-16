MPD searching for pair in copper wire theft

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland Police are asking for help from the community to identify two men accused of theft.

According to a Facebook post, around 2:00 a.m. on August 6, two men entered the PTW Energy equipment yard located in the 11000 block of Tower Road and stole about $3,800 worth of copper wire from the company.

Anyone who recognizes the men pictured below is asked to call Midland Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS and reference case number 210809016. If your tip leads to an arrest, it may be worth a thousand-dollar reward.