MPD searching for pair accused of theft

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland Police are asking for help from the community to identify two men accused of theft.

According to a Facebook post, around 7:42 p.m. on August 20, the men stole two pair of black Bose earbuds from Target on Midland Drive. The earbuds are valued at $359.98. The pair left the store in a darker colored truck.

Anyone who recognizes either man pictured below is asked to call the MPD non-emergency line at 432-635-7108 or Midland Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS and reference case number 210820300. If your Crime Stoppers tip leads to an arrest it may be worth a cash reward.