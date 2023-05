MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Dpeartment is asking for help from the community to locate a missing woman. 21-year-old Madeline Molina Pantoja was last seen around 11:00 p.m. on May 10 in the 1700 block of West Francis.

MPD does not have a description of what the woman was wearing when she went missing. Additionally, the woman’s phone and vehicle were left at her apartment.

Anyone with information is asked to call 432-685-7108.