MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing person, last seen on Friday, July 7th at about 3pm.

According to a Facebook post by MPD, Martin Enrique, 63, who is 5’08” and weighs 140 pounds, left his residence at 2300 N. A Street., apartment 205 Friday afternoon. MPD says Enrique may be in the early stages of dementia, is new to the Midland area, and does not know anyone.

If you have any information in regards to his whereabouts, please call the Midland Police Department at (432) 685-7108.