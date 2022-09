MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to find a missing man.

45-year-old Allan Chad Collins, of Midland, was last seen around 4:00 p.m. on September 4 at the Summerhill Apartments at 3001 Midland Drive. MPD said Collins does not have a vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call 432-413-5100.