MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to locate a missing man.

James Maxwell Ward was last seen around 5:00 p.m. Wednesday leaving Midland Memorial Hospital. Ward was wearing a knit beanie, red sweatshirt, and tan pants when he went missing.

Anyone who has seen, or been in contact with, the missing man is asked to call 432-553-5257.