UPDATE: missing man found

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- UPDATE: Midland Police say Adams has been found and is safe.

The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to find a missing man.

Clinton Adams, 86, went missing today from the 2500 block of Quail Point. Adams was last seen wearing a white shirt, dark jeans, dark shoes and a US Navy hat. Police say he is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds.

According to MPD, Adams has Alzheimer’s and is not very vocal.

Anyone who sees Adams is asked to call the MPD non-emergency number at 432-685-7108.