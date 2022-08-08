MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a theft suspect.

According to a Crime Stoppers post, on August 3, the man pictured below cashed in a winning lottery ticket at a Stripes convenience store. Police said the winning ticket had been stolen from another Stripes location hours earlier.

If you recognize this suspect, please call Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS and reference case number 220803021. If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.