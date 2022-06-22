MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help to identify a man accused of theft. According to a Facebook post, on May 30, the man pictured below stole a server book from a local bar that contained $220 in cash and an unknown amount of tips.

Crime Stoppers asked the community for help, saying, “How would you feel if this (guy) stole from you after working hard to make your living?”

If you recognize this man, please call Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS and reference case number 220603036. If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.