MPD searching for man accused of stealing tools

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft.

According to a Facebook post, on October 4, a man driving a white Dodge van drove into the Home Depot parking lot and parked next to a black truck. Police say the driver of the Dodge then opened a door to the van and loaded up tools from the black truck before driving away. Investigators say the man got away with about $2,000 worth of tools.





Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the MPD non-emergency line at 432-685-7108 or Midland Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS and reference case number 211004039. If your tip leads to an arrest, it may be worth a cash reward.