MPD searching for man accused of stealing lawn mower

by: Erica Miller

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland Police are asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft. 

According to a Facebook post, on August 25th, an unknown man stole a lawn mower from a home in the 3800 block of Tin Trail. The man left the scene in a newer model, light colored Chevrolet truck. 

Anyone who recognizes the man pictured below is asked to call Midland Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS and reference case number 210901014. If your tip leads to an arrest, it may be worth a thousand-dollar cash reward. 

