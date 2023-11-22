MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department and Midland Crime Stoppers are asking for help from the community to identify a man and woman accused of theft.

According to a social media post, on November 12, the man and woman pictured below entered Kohl’s at 3200 N Loop 250 W, selected some merchandise, and exited the store without paying. In all, the couple reportedly walked away with more than $450 worth of stolen goods.

Anyone who recognizes these suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS and reference case number 23111330. If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.