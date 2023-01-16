MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of leaving the scene after a crash.

According to MPD, around 8:50 p.m. on October 23, the man pictured below was driving a white 2019 Dodge Charger eastbound in the 3300 block of Roosevelt Avenue. Investigators said the suspect was traveling at an unsafe speed and left the roadway; he then jumped the curb and crashed into a parked truck. MPD said the owner of the truck confronted the driver, who then left the scene and investigators have, so far, been unable to identify him.

Anyone with information is asked to email nlann@midlandtexas.gov and reference case number 221023008.