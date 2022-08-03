MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify two women accused of fraud.

According to a Facebook post, on June 7, the women pictured below used a stole credit card to buy several items from Sam’s Club. In all, the pair walked away with $10,000 worth of merchandise.

If you recognize either suspect, please call Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS and reference case number 22-0609023. If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a thousand-dollar cash reward.