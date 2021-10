MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accuse of fraud.

According to a Facebook post, on September 9, the man pictured below used a stolen credit card to purchase items from a convenience store in the 4400 block of W Illinois.







Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS. If your tip leads to an arrest, it may be worth a thousand-dollar cash reward.