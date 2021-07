MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland Police are asking for help from the community to identify a suspect accused of forgery.

According to a Facebook post, on April 4, the person pictured below used counterfeit money to pay for items at HEB located at 3325 W Wadley Avenue.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is encouraged to call Midland Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS. Your tip may be worth a thousand-dollar reward.