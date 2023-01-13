MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a “family” accused of theft.

According to the department, on January 7, the family pictured below allegedly entered Sleep Inn and burglarized the coin-operated laundry machines inside the motel. Investigators said the group got away with between $200 and $600 worth of coins and caused about $12,000 in damages to the property. They were then seen on camera leaving the scene in a black Jeep, possibly a Cherokee.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS and reference case number 230107035. If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward of $1,000.