MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify two men accused of skipping out on a bill.

According to MPD, on May 31, the two men pictured below ordered $127.27 worth of food from Hayashi Japanese Steakhouse. When they finished eating, the pair walked away without paying.

If you can identify either suspect, please call Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS and reference case number 220531056. If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.