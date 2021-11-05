MPD searching for couple accused of stealing purse

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man and woman accused of stealing a purse mistakenly left behind at a grocery store.

According to police, on October 26, a woman working as a caretaker was shopping at a grocery store with her client. After shopping, the woman loaded groceries into her vehicle and pushed her shopping basket out of the way, leaving her purse behind in the basket. When the woman realized her purse had been left behind, she returned to the store, but it was gone.

Investigators say a man took the purse from the basket and made no attempt to return the purse to the owner. The man and a woman accompanying him left with the purse. The victim told police the purse and the contents inside were worth about $700.

MPD says the couple arrived at the store in a dark colored Dodge Ram pickup truck with a large white sticker on the rear driver’s side window.







Anyone who recognizes the truck, or the man or woman accused is asked to call MPD at 432-685-7108 or Midland Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS and reference case number 211026041. If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.