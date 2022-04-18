MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help to identify a man accused of theft.

According to a Facebook post, on March 13, the man in the video below entered a Stripes store at 3200 E Highway 158 and stole about $5,000 worth of cigarettes from the back storage room. The man put the stolen goods in his backpack and left the store on a bicycle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS and reference case number 220313022. If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.