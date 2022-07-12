MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft.

According to a Crime Stoppers post, the man pictured below is accused of stealing several bottles of cologne and perfume from Ulta Beauty. In all, the man reportedly stole more than $1,500 worth of product on five separate occasions.

If you recognize this suspect, please call Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS and reference case number 220707028. If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.