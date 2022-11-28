MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a woman accused of theft.

According to a Crime Stoppers post, on November 8, the woman pictured below took a purse from a client inside the Beauty Bar Salon. She’s then accused of taking a credit card from the stolen purse and using it at another salon to buy more than $280 worth of hair care products.

If you recognize this suspect, please call Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS and reference case number 221108029. If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.