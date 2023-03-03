MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Police Department are searching for an armed suspect involved in the robbery of Relax Massage.

On March 2, at approximately 9:03pm, Midland Police officers were called to 3306 N. Midkiff Rd. due to a man who has entered the business and pointed a gun at the 47-year-old female employee, demanding money. The employee gave the suspect money before he left, walking northbound.

The suspect was wearing black clothing, a mask, and gloves. He has not been located and arrested yet.

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of this suspect, please call the Midland Police Department at 432-685-7108.

This investigation is currently ongoing