MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland Police Department is asking for the publics help in finding the person seen in this photo. According to MPD, on May 1st a Black male was caught on a doorbell camera stealing several packages from someone’s doorstep.



Police have images of the suspect picking up the packages off of the front porch and riding off with them on a bicycle. The suspect reportedly stole $241 worth of packages.











Midland Police Department said in a recent post on Facebook, that the crime took place at 1500 block of A street. If you have any information that could lead to an arrest you’re encouraged to call police, and if your tip leads to an arrest you could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.