MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Police Department is asking for the publics help in identifying a person of interest in a homicide investigation.

Officers say that a young hispanic male was seen around 11 am on June 26th running from the area of Spectrum Apartments, 4331 W. Dengar.

According to police, he was last seen wearing a red hoodie and black backpack at the time of the incident.

If anyone has any information regarding the identity of this individual, it would be worth up to $1000 dollars cash. Call Midland Crime stoppers at 694-TIPS.

The investigation is ongoing. We will continue to update this story as we learn more.