MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department has provided an update on a standoff situation that occurred on July 15.

Officers responded to a home in the 3800 block of St Andrew’s Court Friday evening after someone called 911 to report shots fired. Neighboring homes were evacuated as a precaution and an armored vehicle, about a dozen police cruisers, a fire truck, and an ambulance were on scene surrounding the cul-de-sac.

MPD said a “wanted” person had barricaded themselves inside a home but did not identify the wanted person or say why the person was wanted by police.

Now MPD has confirmed that a woman died inside the home that night; a man was also taken to the hospital and was later released. Neither victim has been identified and MPD said the investigation is ongoing. The victim has been sent for an autopsy.