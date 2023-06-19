MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Officers with Midland Police Department responded to a call regarding a gunshot victim on Sunday, June 18th, at about 5:50pm.

According to a release from the City of Midland, Bradley Joe Smith, 61, was found deceased on the scene with gunshot wounds.

Initial investigation revealed Smith had entered a home in the 900 block of North D Street, beginning to assault a male resident. The homeowner shot the suspect in apparent self-defense, said authorities.

The next of kin has been notified.

This is an ongoing investigation.