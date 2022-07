MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Police are responding to a barricaded subject near the 4700 block of Country Club Drive. Witnesses at the scene said police were using a loudspeaker to ask the person inside to come to the front door.

Multiple units, as well as SWAT are on the scene and police have asked people in the community to stay out of the area while they work.

We have a reporter headed to the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.