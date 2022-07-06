MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Police Department is reminding the public to be on high alert this summer especially when it comes to vehicle theft.

According to MPD, July is National Vehicle Theft Prevention Month. Officers say that there are several steps to take in order to protect your vehicle from being burglarized.

• Park in well-lit areas

• Close and lock all doors and windows

• Hide valuables out of sight

• Do not leave your keys in the car, MPD says guns and cash are the most common things stolen from vehicles.

For more information on how to protect your vehicle, click here.