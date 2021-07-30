MPD reminds drivers to be mindful of school zones

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland ISD students will return to campus August 2, this means drivers need to be aware of school zones during their daily commute.

Here are a few traffic reminders from the Midland Police Department:

School zone speed limits will be active starting Monday, August 2.

Traffic fines double in a school zone.

Stop for crossing guards and yield to pedestrians.

Pay attention, stay off the phone, and don’t drive distracted.

Allow extra time for your commute in the morning and afternoon.

Do not pass buses that have blinking red lights activated, you must stop behind a bus until the stop sign is lowered and the lights stop flashing. Also, slow down if you see blinking yellow lights.

For students walking to school, remember to look both ways before you cross the street and always cross at a crosswalk.