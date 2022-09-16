MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he was caught with stolen property after he allegedly burglarized a vehicle. Joshua Sharp, 37, has been charged with Theft.

According to an affidavit, on September 14, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a home on Humble to investigate a burglary. At the scene, officers met with a man who said an unknown suspect was caught on camera breaking a vehicle window. He said the suspect made off with a backpack containing an iPad, laptop, Apple pencil, and his identification.

Investigators tracked the iPad to an address on Shell where they saw a man, later identified as Sharp, playing basketball outside. Investigators said Sharp matched the description of the suspect caught on camera committing the burglary. Sharp told investigators he had been home all night and denied breaking into any vehicle.

Officers then spotted an iPad and laptop in plain view in the Sharp’s truck and matched the serial numbers to those of the items that had been stolen. Investigators asked Sharp for consent to search his home to try and locate the other stolen property, but he declined.

A short time later, with search warrant in hand, investigators were able to search Sharp’s home- inside the found items that had been stolen in other cases as well as the rest of the victim’s property, including the backpack and stolen identification.

Following the search, Sharp reportedly admitted to burglarizing the vehicle while he was intoxicated. Sharp was arrested and taken to the Midland County Detention Center where he was later released on a $1,500 bond.