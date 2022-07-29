MIDLAND, TX (Nexstar) – A lot of parents are concerned about the safety of their kids, especially as school is around the corner.

MPD says there are sex offenders out there and they have some advice for parents to keep their kids safe.

Officer Chane Blandford is part of the Midland crime prevention units and says they take this matter seriously with rules and regulations put in place. This serious matter has one specific detective that works with sex offenders.

“She makes sure that every sex offender is registered and that they follow up with the registration and that they do their continuous check ins and if not, she gives zero slack and writes up warrants,” Officer Blandford says.

He says the first step is to talk with your children about stranger danger. During that conversation mention kids need to walk in groups and not get into anyone’s car.

The MISD is being proactive preparing for school and has partnered with the police department in make sure kids are in the places they need to be.

“MISD has police officers that would be out and about, especially the first several weeks of school,” Officer Blandford says.

The best way to stay on top of your child is to also keep a tracking device on in their backpacks and have them share their location with you from their cellphones.

“We’re going to do our job if somebody is not in compliance we will hunt you down,” Officer Blandford says.

To find out what predators are in your area, check out their website.