MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) The Midland Police Department provided an update into an investigation centered around identifying human remains found late last year.

On December 30, 2022, officers responded to the 1700 block of E Texas after possible human remains were found in the area. MPD confirmed that the bones found were, in fact, human and may have been there for an “extended period of time”. Investigators also there were no apparent signs of criminal activity in the area. The remains were taken to the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office for processing.

Then, in mid-January, MPD and the Search One Rescue Team again canvasses the area and located more remains near the intersection of Illinois and Tilden Street. Those remains were also sent to Dallas for further processing and to identify the deceased.

On Tuesday, MPD said the remains found belonged to a single skeleton and investigative efforts have determined the “likely identification”; however, no family members have thus far been located in order to provide notification of death.

“The Medical Examiner’s report suggests no indication of criminal malfeasance. The investigation is considered active until definitive identification of the remains can be established,” said an MPD spokesperson.