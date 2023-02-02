MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department held a news conference Thursday to update the community and surrounding areas about a case involving a special needs teen who was found last weekend. The search for the boy’s family has garnered nationwide attention.

On January 29, officers found the non-speaking boy, believed to be between 15 and 20 years of age, walking alone in an alley near Ward Street and Shandon Avenue. Officers asked the young man his name, but he was unable to communicate that information to investigators. It is unclear how the boy ended up in Midland and detectives do not know if he is from the area or not; he could be from another state.

Officers also said they do not know how long the young man had been wandering around alone before he was found. They also said they believe that he picked up the helmet and the toys he was holding when he was found along his journey.

Once in MPD custody, investigators posted a photo of the teen to Facebook hoping someone in the community might recognize him. Despite thousands of shares on social media, the boy’s family has still not been identified.

MPD said it has followed up on multiple tips generated by its social media post, to no avail, and the unidentified teen has been safe in the care of Child Protective Services since he was found. He’s said to be in good health overall and is adjusting to his new environment.

On January 31, detectives met with the young man to collect his fingerprints and DNA. At that time, investigators asked the boy to write his name if he was able; he reportedly wrote the name Cordarius multiple times.

MPD said it has searched missing persons data bases looking for a child matching the boy’s description and presumed name, but has not yet found a match. One hypothesis on social media is that the teen found in Midland is a boy named Adjir who went missing from Florida 14 years ago.

Investigators said they are aware of that missing child, who would now be 19, and said it will have to wait on DNA to compare the two cases. The sample collected earlier this week will be sent to Dallas and it can take several weeks for that information to be processed and compared.

Now, the Department is asking for people to continue sharing the young man’s story in hopes that someone will recognize him; detectives think maybe relatives in other states might come forward, or that a former neighbor might reach out with information.

If any family is ever identified, MPD said it is possible a caregiver might face criminal charges, such as Injury to a Child or Endangering a Child, simply because no one has come forward to report him missing. But that is not the main focus of the investigation at this time, detectives just want answers and want to reunite the boy with his loved ones.

“Please keep sharing his story,” MPD said.

If investigators cannot find any relatives, the young man may become a permanent ward of the State, but investigators are hopeful that won’t happen.