MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Xzavier Martinez, a Midland police officer, has returned to full-duty status after an investigation into his arrest for assaulting a family member in Tarrant County.

Martinez was arrested by the Arlington Police Department earlier this month after a physical altercation with his brother, a police report stated. However, according to the Midland Police Department, after a review of the circumstances of the arrest, the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office declined to accept the charge against Martinez, meaning the charge has been dropped.

Additionally, MPD said the department’s Professional Standards Division performed an internal investigation and determined that Martinez’s actions were not in violation of department policy.