MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A police officer employed by the Midland Police Department was arrested October 8 in Tarrant County after he was accused of assaulting a member of his family, according to a news release. MPD said the family member was another adult male and did not specify what led up to the assault.

The officer, who was not named in the release, has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.