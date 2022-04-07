MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland Police Officer was injured Thursday night during a traffic stop, according to a City spokesperson.

While details are limited at this time, MPD has confirmed that an officer attempted to pull a driver over in the area of Annette and Midland Drive. That driver tried to drive away and an officer was injured in the process.

The injured officer has been taken to an area hospital for medical treatment. The driver, who has not been identified, has been arrested.

Viewers who live in the area said several neighborhood streets have been blocked by police for more than an hour. And MPD is asking drivers to avoid Midland Drive and Thomason southbound. Roads in the area will be closed to traffic for the next few hours.

This is a developing situation, we will update as more information becomes available.