MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department needs the public’s assistance identifying a pair of subjects involved in a hit-and-run crash near the Baskin Robbins on 2101 W Wadley Avenue.

On February 10th around 9pm, two young ladies arrived in a white Toyota pickup. When leaving, they backed into the side of another parked truck and fled the scene.

If you have any information, please contact Midland Police Department Non-Emergency Phone at 432-685-7108.