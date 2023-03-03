MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Police Department and Midland Crime Stoppers are looking for two female subjects involved in stealing several pairs of shoes.

On Monday, February 27, at approximately 840pm, two females entered a local business and stuffed some shoes in their purses and grabbed three boxes of shoes. The females then left without paying for the items.

If your tip results in an arrest or case solved, you could get a cash reward. Please submit an anonymous tip here and reference Midland PD case #230227071.