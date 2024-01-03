MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland Police Department recently announced the passing of retired Corporal George Taylor, who began at MPD on November 19, 1962 and retired on January 31, 1993.

Before joining MPD, Taylor served in the United States Marine Corp as an enlisted infantryman before being honorably discharged from service in 1959.

Corporal Taylor then served in multiple capacities throughout MPD, including Patrolman, Traffic Unit Investigator, and Property and Evidence Officer, later rising to the rank of Corporal before retiring.

Midland Police Department extends its sincere appreciation for his service to the Midland community and the United States.

Services honoring Corporal Taylor are scheduled for Saturday, January 6th at 1pm at the Resthaven Memorial Park, located at 4616 N. Big Spring Street.