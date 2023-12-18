MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Police Department announced in a post on Monday that the retired MPD Assistant Chief Sid Trevino has passed.

Assistant Chief Trevino served as the first Hispanic officer to join MPD in 1953. Over ten years, he served as a Patrolman, Detective Sergeant, and Detective Captain, before ascending to Assistant Chief of Police under Chief Harold Wallace.

Before joining MPD, Trevino served with the United States Army as part of the Occupation Force in Germany after the end of World War II.