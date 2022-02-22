MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- The Midland Police Department is mourning one of its own after the death of retired officer John Franklin “Jack” Driggs Jr.

Driggs joined the force in March of 1980 as a patrol officer. He later served in the Special Operations unit as a member of the Special Enforcement Team and as a sniper on the Department’s Special Weapons and Tactics Unit. He was also a member of the Honor Guard before retiring in January of 2000.

In a Facebook post, the department honored Driggs’ legacy and praised his many accomplishments. including those prior to joining the force.

“Officer Driggs served with the Pennsylvania National Guard as an infantryman and tanker between 1955 and 1957 before leaving The Guard to enlist in the United States Marine Corps, where he served with distinction between 1957 and 1979. During his 22 years in the Corps, Jack rose to the venerated rank of Sergeant Major after receiving a battlefield commission to the officer rank of Captain during his tours of service in Vietnam. Jack was known for his quick wit, physical prowess, and impeccable uniform appearance – exhibiting the command presence and professional bearing of a United States Marine throughout his 20 years with the Department. Jack was liked, appreciated, and above all respected by administrators, supervisors, fellow officers, and the citizens he swore to protect,” the post said.