MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- The Midland Police Department has made an arrest in a weekend homicide investigation. Javon Elliston, 26, has been charged with Murder.

Around 11:42 a.m. on February 6, MPD and the Midland Fire Department responded to the 3100 block of W Wall Street after a body was found in a hotel room. That victim has been identified as David Edward Demick, 54.

“Every single day of our lives, we will miss our brother,” said Demick’s sister Jody Demick Rosenbrock, in an interview Wednesday.

Rosenbrock said her brother went out with friends Saturday night and stayed in a hotel room when he was unable to get a ride home. It is unclear exactly how Demick died.

Investigators said around 2:00 a.m. on the 6th, an unknown man, later identified as Elliston, entered the victim’s hotel room and left several hours later after a fight. He was captured on video inside the hotel.

Elliston has been taken into custody and remains in the Midland County Detention Center. A mugshot is currently unavailable.